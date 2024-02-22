McTavish scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

McTavish was responsible for two of Anaheim's four second-period goals -- he cut the Ducks' deficit to 4-2 with a tally 16:05 into the second period before sliding a backhander through Elvis Merzlikins for a second goal just minutes later. It's McTavish's third multi-point effort in his last four contests -- he has four goals and three assists in that span. Overall, the 21-year-old forward is up to 17 goals and 38 points through 48 games this season.