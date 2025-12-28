McTavish scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Kings.

McTavish found the back of the net midway through the second period when the Ducks had the man advantage, but by that time, Los Angeles was already leading 4-0. McTavish is on the verge of posting his fourth consecutive campaign with double-digit goals. He has eight points and 22 points through 37 regular-season contests to date. He should continue to have tons of opportunities to produce as long as he continues to play in a top-six role.