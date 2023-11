McTavish notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

McTavish extended his point streak to six games when he set up Troy Terry's game-winning goal in overtime. During the streak, McTavish has four goals and five assists. The 20-year-old center is off to a blazing start in 2023-24, logging five goals, seven helpers, 26 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 10 appearances.