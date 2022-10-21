McTavish posted an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Bruins.

McTavish helped out on Frank Vatrano's goal at 6:03 of the second period. While he's still looking for his first goal of the year, McTavish has earned four assists with 10 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-2 rating in five outings. He's already surpassed his point total from his nine-game audition last year, and it's safe to assume the 19-year-old will be a reliable source of middle-six offense throughout 2022-23.