McTavish (upper body) is not skating Thursday as the Ducks open training camp.
McTavish was sidelined with an upper-body injury at the end of last season, but it's unclear if these two instances are related. The Ducks listed McTavish as day-to-day, so for now, there's little reason for fantasy managers to be concerned about the 20-year-old's status for Opening Night.
