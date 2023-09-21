McTavish (upper body) is not skating Thursday as the Ducks open training camp.

McTavish was sidelined with an upper-body injury at the end of last season, but it's unclear if these two instances are related. The Ducks listed McTavish as day-to-day, so for now, there's little reason for fantasy managers to be concerned about the 20-year-old's status for Opening Night.

