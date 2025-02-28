McTavish notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

This was McTavish's first multi-point effort since Jan. 28 in Seattle. He set up Ryan Strome's go-ahead goal in the second period and Jackson LaCombe's tally in the third to pad the lead. McTavish has four points over his last three games, and he's up to 31 points, 111 shots on net, 51 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-3 rating across 52 outings this season. He's playing on the wing currently, filling in for the suspended Trevor Zegras, and it's possible McTavish could keep hold of a top-six role even when Zegras returns to the lineup Tuesday versus the Oilers.