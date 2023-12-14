McTavish (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Islanders.
McTavish will miss his fourth straight game as the Ducks begin a four-game road trip. It's unclear if McTavish will be available for any of those games, though it is encouraging the team hasn't placed him on injured reserve yet. The Ducks' next game is Friday versus the Rangers.
