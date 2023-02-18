McTavish scored a power-play goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

McTavish tallied at 2:28 of the third period to cut the Kings' lead to 3-2, but the Ducks failed to pull even. McTavish has managed two goals, one assist and a minus-4 rating through six outings in February. The 20-year-old center is up to 12 tallies, 31 points (12 on the power play), 115 shots on net, 45 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 55 contests this season.