McTavish scored a power-play goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.
McTavish tallied at 2:28 of the third period to cut the Kings' lead to 3-2, but the Ducks failed to pull even. McTavish has managed two goals, one assist and a minus-4 rating through six outings in February. The 20-year-old center is up to 12 tallies, 31 points (12 on the power play), 115 shots on net, 45 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 55 contests this season.
More News
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Pair of points in Friday's loss•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Reaches 10-goal mark•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Playing Saturday•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Helps out on power play•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Best game of young career•