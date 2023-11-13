McTavish scored a power-play goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

McTavish has two goals and two assists through five outings in November, though he hasn't posted a multi-point effort this month. The 20-year-old center is up to seven tallies, 15 points (four on the power play), 43 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 14 contests overall. McTavish continues to look poised for a breakout season, though it wouldn't be shocking to see him drop below a point-per-game pace eventually.