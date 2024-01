McTavish scored a power-play goal on two shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

McTavish has three points over four games in January. His goal Tuesday gave the Ducks a 3-0 lead in the first period. The center is up to 12 tallies, 27 points (seven on the power play), 82 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 33 contests. He plays with a bit of an edge, providing well-rounded fantasy production from a second-line role.