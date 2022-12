McTavish scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

McTavish hits the holiday break in good form with two goals and four helpers over his last five outings. The 19-year-old tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period marker. For the season, he's up to six goals, 20 points, 72 shots, 18 PIM, 33 hits and a minus-10 rating through 35 appearances.