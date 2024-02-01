McTavish notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

McTavish's initial effort eventually led to a goal for Isac Lundestrom early in the first period. Going into the All-Star break, McTavish has a goal and three assists over his last six outings. The 21-year-old has primarily centered the third line recently, a drop from the second-line role he started the season in. He's at 31 points, 97 shots on net, 62 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 43 appearances.