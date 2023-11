McTavish logged a power-play assist, six shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

McTavish helped out on Leo Carlsson's first goal of the game. It was otherwise a difficult outing for McTavish, who has had few poor games this season. The 20-year-old has six goals, eight helpers, three power-play points, 39 shots on net, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 13 appearances overall.