McTavish scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

McTavish opened the scoring at 6:11 of the first period. He's up to 12 goals this season, including five over his last 13 games. The 22-year-old center is poised to handle a larger role while Leo Carlsson (thigh) is sidelined for 3-5 weeks. McTavish is up to 29 points, 99 shots on net, 53 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 48 appearances this season.