McTavish scored a goal on six shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

McTavish has a goal and an assist over his last two outings as he looks to move past a recent five-game point drought. The center put the Ducks ahead 3-2 in the second period. He's now at eight goals, 67 shots, 36 hits, 34 PIM, 21 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 36 appearances this season. McTavish continues to handle middle-six minutes.