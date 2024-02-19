McTavish recorded three assists in Monday's 4-3 win over Buffalo.

McTavish picked up the primary helpers on all three of Anaheim's second-period goals, setting up a pair of Frank Vatrano tallies before assisting on Troy Terry's eventual game-winner. The three points match a season high for McTavish, who has eight points (two goals, six assists) over his last eight contests. The 21-year-old is up to 15 goals and 36 points through 47 games in his sophomore campaign.