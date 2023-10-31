McTavish tallied two goals and an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

McTavish picked up an assist on Frank Vatrano's power-play goal in the second period before scoring twice in the third, including a shorthanded marker that would stand as the game-winner. The 20-year-old McTavish is off to an excellent start in his second full NHL season -- he now has points in five straight games, tallying four goals and four assists in that span. Overall, McTavish is up to 11 points (five goals, six assists) through nine games while centering Vatrano and Ryan Strome on Anaheim's second line.