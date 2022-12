McTavish logged a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-2 victory over Montreal.

McTavish assisted on Troy Terry's power-play goal in the first period before adding another helper on Adam Henrique's empty-net tally in the third. McTavish has flashed potential as a rookie thanks to his usage on the power-play, though he's been somewhat limited in a third-line role. The 19-year-old center now has four goals and 11 assists through 31 games this season.