McTavish scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished an assist and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Stars.

McTavish was involved in both goals in the low-scoring win. He set up Adam Henrique's first-period marker and then scored an insurance tally. A move to the top line helped McTavish end a three-game point drought, though his 16:20 of ice time is roughly in line with what he's been seeing while working in a middle-six role. The 19-year-old center has seven goals, 22 points, 82 shots on net, 33 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 39 appearances.