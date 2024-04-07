McTavish (lower body) won't be in the lineup Sunday versus St. Louis, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

McTavish will miss his second consecutive contest after getting injured in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Calgary. On Saturday, he was seen wearing a brace on his right leg and has yet to resume practicing. It's unclear at this time if McTavish will be available to play before the end of the season. The Ducks only have four games left after Sunday's contest. He has registered 19 goals, 42 points, 130 shots on net, 67 hits and 86 PIM in 64 outings this campaign.