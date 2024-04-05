McTavish (lower body) is expected to miss Friday's game versus Seattle, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

McTavish sustained the injury against Calgary on Tuesday. McTavish was expected to have a big season, after scoring 17 times and adding 26 assists in 80 games as a 19-year-old in 2022-23, but he just improved slightly with 19 tallies and 26 assists in 64 games before the injury. The Ducks recalled Nikita Nesterenko from AHL San Diego on Friday and he is expected to enter the lineup Friday.