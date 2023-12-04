McTavish (upper body) won't travel with the Ducks for the team's upcoming two-game road trip, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

It was initially believed that McTavish would be able to make the trip, but that won't be the case. His next chance to play will be Sunday's contest against Winnipeg. McTavish, who was injured in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Colorado, has generated 10 goals, 21 points and 63 shots on net across 24 games this season.