McTavish (upper body) will remain sidelined for Monday's divisional matchup in Edmonton, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Lee noted that the Ducks will roll out the same lineup as Sunday's overtime win in Calgary, which rules McTavish out for a fourth straight game. The 2021 No. 3 overall pick seems to be closing in on a return to the lineup, though, as he was deemed questionable to play earlier Monday. McTavish's next opportunity to suit up will be Thursday, when Anaheim continues its road trip in Vancouver.