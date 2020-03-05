Ducks' Matt Irwin: Nabs first assist with Ducks

Irwin recorded an assist, six blocked shots, four hits and two shots on net in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Irwin's helper was his first point in five games since he was acquired by the Ducks at the trade deadline. He's provided a veteran presence to his new team's blue line, which has been decimated by injuries recently. Irwin has just three assists to go with 73 hits, 44 blocks and 48 shots in 32 contests this year. Outside of deep formats that reward defensive play, the 32-year-old blueliner is likely a non-factor in fantasy.