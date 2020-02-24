Ducks' Matt Irwin: Sent to Anaheim

The Ducks acquired Irwin and a 2022 sixth-round pick from the Predators for Korbinian Holzer on Monday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Irwin has struggled to get on the ice this year, spending 12 of the last 14 games in the press box as a healthy scratch. The 32-year-old will get a fresh start with the rebuilding Ducks, and he could make his Anaheim debut Tuesday versus the Oilers if Cam Fowler (lower body) can't go.