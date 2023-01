Comtois produced an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Comtois helped out on the first of Trevor Zegras' two goals in the second period. All four of Comtois' assists this season have come in the last six games, though his goal drought is up to 20 contests. The winger has shown glimpses of his potential, but with nine points in 36 outings, there's not much here for fantasy managers. He's added 50 shots on net, 53 hits, 60 PIM and a minus-10 rating.