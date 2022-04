Comtois scored a goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Comtois scored a goal in each of the Ducks' last three games of the campaign, putting together a strong finish after a tough year. The 23-year-old winger was limited to 52 contests, posting just six goals, 10 assists, 72 shots on net, 111 hits and 46 PIM in a bottom-six role. Comtois will look to get back on track in 2022-23, but he may need to impress in training camp to secure his place on the roster.