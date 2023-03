Comtois logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

The winger has had a solid March with three goals and four assists through 10 games this month. Comtois remains in a bottom-six role at even strength, but he's also seeing some power-play time. He's at 17 points, 82 shots on net, 74 PIM, 76 hits and a minus-14 rating through 57 outings this season.