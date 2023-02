Comtois logged an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Comtois ended his eight-game point drought, a span in which he also sat three times as a healthy scratch. The 24-year-old's lack of consistency on offense continues to nullify the potential fantasy value of his physical play. He's at 10 points, 70 PIM, 65 hits, 65 shots on goal and a minus-14 rating through 45 outings this season.