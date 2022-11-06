Comtois scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.

Comtois' officially hot now -- he's scored in three straight games, corresponding with his move to the top line at even strength. The 23-year-old winger has four goals, 18 shots, 19 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 12 contests overall. He showed potential in 2020-21 before a rough season last year, so it's encouraging to see him get back on track. Given the Ducks' lack of experienced options at forward, Comtois should have plenty of leeway to hold onto his advanced role.