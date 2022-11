Comtois scored a goal, added two PIM and went minus-3 in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Canucks.

Comtois has scored in each of the last two games, which corresponds with his move up to the top line. He's helped spark Ryan Strome's offense as well, so Comtois could continue to play in a top-six role. The hard-hitting winger has three goals, 16 shots on net, 32 PIM, 16 hits and a minus-3 rating through 11 contests this season.