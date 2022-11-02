Comtois scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sharks.

Comtois got a look on the top line Tuesday and made it work, burying a third-period tally on a pass from Troy Terry. The goal was Comtois' second of the season. He's yet to record an assist in 10 games, but the winger has added grit with 30 PIM and 16 hits while bouncing all around the lineup. If he can hold onto a top-six role, the winger could have a chance to produce better scoring numbers, but head coach Dallas Eakins is no stranger to line shuffling.