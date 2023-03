Comtois had an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Comtois has had a solid March with two goals and three helpers over his last seven games. The physical winger is up to 14 points, 77 shots on net, 73 hits, 72 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 54 contests overall. If his offense stays strong, he could get bumped up to a top-six role, though he's mainly played on the fourth line lately.