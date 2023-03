Comtois provided an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Comtois has logged two helpers over his last five games, but he's not finding much success in a bottom-six role. The 24-year-old winger has endured another season of inconsistent scoring with 11 points, 69 shots on net, 70 hits, 72 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 49 outings overall. The physical play gives him some fantasy value in deeper formats.