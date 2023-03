Comtois scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Comtois has two goals and two helpers over his last four games. This was his first multi-point effort since Jan. 11. The winger is up to seven tallies, 14 points, 73 shots on net, 72 hits, 72 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 52 contests overall, behind the pace that saw him produce 16 points in 52 outings a year ago.