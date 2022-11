Comtois (lower body) returned to Anaheim after Thursday's game in Winnipeg, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

This means Comtois will also miss Monday's tilt in St. Louis, marking four straight absences for the 23-year-old forward. The Ducks then return for a three-game homestand beginning Wednesday against the Rangers. Comtois was considered day-to-day but head coach Dallas Eakins said that he "can't seem to get past" the injury.