Comtois scored a goal, but the Ducks suffered a 6-4 loss to the Rangers on Monday.

Comtois, who collected a disappointing six goals in 52 appearances last season, seeks to generate consistent offense. The 23-year-old forward prospect was held pointless during the Ducks' opening two matches, but he snapped the early drought with a third-period tally Monday. Now, to be a future asset to fantasy managers, he will need to work on scoring consistently.