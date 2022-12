Comtois scored a goal on two shots, added six hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Comtois missed 11 games with a lower-body injury, and this was his first one back in the lineup. He scored at 11:13 of the first period to give the Ducks a 2-1 lead. The winger has five goals, 27 shots on net, 29 hits, 44 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 16 contests overall, primarily seeing bottom-six minutes as a physical forward.