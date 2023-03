Comtois scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Comtois had already drawn the ire of the Seattle crowd with a high hit on Vince Dunn in the third period. The 24-year-old Comtois escaped discipline on the play, and he added a goal with 1:27 left in the frame to make the Ducks' effort look more respectable. The winger is up to six tallies, 12 points, 70 shots on net, 71 hits, 72 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 50 appearances. He's collected three of his points over his last six games.