Comtois recorded two assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Comtois ended his 14-game point drought by setting up Sam Carrick's first-period tally, and he also helped out on a Simon Benoit goal in the third. This was Comtois' first multi-point effort of the season, and it also accounted for his first assists since April 26, 2022. The 24-year-old winger has seven points, 43 shots on net, a minus-10 rating, 55 PIM and 49 hits through 31 games.