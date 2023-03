Comtois tallied a goal in Friday's 7-4 victory over Columbus.

Comtois isn't a major offensive threat with eight goals and 16 points in 55 games this season, but he's been playing like one recently. Over his last seven outings, he's contributed three markers and six points. The 24-year-old is serving primarily in a bottom-six role though, which will make it difficult for him to continue to score regularly.