Comtois has no points in his last 14 contests.

He scored in his return from a lower-body injury Dec. 6 versus the Hurricanes, but that's been it for his offense over the last month. Comtois has seen steady bottom-six usage in that span, but it's beginning to look more and more like his 33-point effort in 55 games in 2020-21 was a fluke. The 24-year-old winger has just five tallies with 41 shots on net, 55 PIM, 49 hits and a minus-11 rating through 30 appearances this season.