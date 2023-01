Comtois logged an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Comtois has earned three helpers over his last five games, but that's also the extent of his offense in his last 19 outings. The 24-year-old winger moved into a top-six role Thursday with Mason McTavish (lower body) out. Comtois is up to five goals, three helpers, 49 shots on net, 52 hits, 60 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 35 contests overall.