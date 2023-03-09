Jones produced an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Jones has seen a bit more offense lately with a goal and three helpers over his last nine games. He snapped a three-game point drought with his helper on a Troy Terry tally in the first period. Jones' 15:24 of ice time Wednesday was his fifth-highest mark of the season, corresponding with a move up to the second line. He has 11 points, 74 shots on net, 89 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 52 appearances.