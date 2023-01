Jones scored a goal on two shots, added three hits, blocked two shots and logged two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Jones' first point in five games since returning from an upper-body injury. The 24-year-old winger is up to three goals, three assists, a minus-14 rating, 53 hits, 43 shots on net and 35 PIM through 33 contests overall. He'll likely remain in a bottom-six role, as he hasn't scored consistently enough to earn a promotion up the lineup.