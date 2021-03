Jones recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

He had the secondary helper on Ryan Getzlaf's third-period tally. Jones has two goals and an assist in his last four contests, which roughly coincides with his move into the top six. He's at four points, 20 shots, 13 PIM and 39 hits through 13 games overall.