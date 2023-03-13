Jones logged an assist and added a fighting major in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Jones set up Mason McTavish's first-period tally to help the Ducks get on the board. In the second period, Jones took on one of Nashville's toughest customers, dropping the mitts with Jeremy Lauzon. Jones is pretty tough himself, but it's his four points in his last seven contests that could earn him a little fantasy attention. He's at 12 points, 53 PIM, 91 hits, 76 shots on net and a minus-15 rating through 54 outings this season.