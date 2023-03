Jones recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Jones has picked up a helper in each of the last two contests and six points over his last nine games. The 25-year-old winger was on the top line Saturday, but that trio may have drawn the ire of head coach Dallas Eakins, with Jones seeing a team-low 12:23 of ice time. For the season, he's at 16 points, 88 shots, 99 hits, 57 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 60 appearances.