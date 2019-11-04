Jones was promoted from the minors Monday.

Considering Jones has yet to score a goal this season and has just one assist in 12 outings, it wasn't a shock to see him sent down to AHL San Diego in the hopes the winger could re-discover his offensive game. Heading into Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota, Jones is far from guaranteed a spot in the lineup and will need to steal a spot from Nicolas Deslauriers, Derek Grant or Carter Rowney.