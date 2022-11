Jones scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Senators.

Jones tallied with 2:50 left in the regulation, preventing Cam Talbot from recording a shutout. This was the second game in a row that Jones has gotten on the scoresheet. The 24-year-old winger has two goals, two assists, 25 shots on net, 25 PIM and 31 hits through 20 contests as a bottom-six option for the Ducks.